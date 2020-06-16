All apartments in Quincy
332 Copeland Street 6

332 Copeland St · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442

Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

Non-smokers preferred
$1600 per month
Indoor cat considered
1 Bedroom (this is a basement unit)
1 Bathroom
Eat in kitchen
Good size living room
Hardwood floors
Available Now
Approximately 650 Square Feet, units vary
Tenant pays electric, cable and internet
Heat, cold water, hot water, sewer, gas cooking, trash and parking (1car) are all included in the rent
Minutes to the expressway
Right on the bus-line
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

**All units vary in style and size**

Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://youtu.be/GNmQBrNn_pg

Move in costs= First Month, Full security deposit & Month Broker's Fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $58K per year & Credit score of 650 plus
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209442
Property Id 209442

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5672156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Copeland Street 6 have any available units?
332 Copeland Street 6 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Copeland Street 6 have?
Some of 332 Copeland Street 6's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Copeland Street 6 currently offering any rent specials?
332 Copeland Street 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Copeland Street 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Copeland Street 6 is pet friendly.
Does 332 Copeland Street 6 offer parking?
Yes, 332 Copeland Street 6 does offer parking.
Does 332 Copeland Street 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Copeland Street 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Copeland Street 6 have a pool?
No, 332 Copeland Street 6 does not have a pool.
Does 332 Copeland Street 6 have accessible units?
No, 332 Copeland Street 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Copeland Street 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Copeland Street 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
