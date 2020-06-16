332 Copeland Street 6

Amenities

Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..



Non-smokers preferred

$1600 per month

Indoor cat considered

1 Bedroom (this is a basement unit)

1 Bathroom

Eat in kitchen

Good size living room

Hardwood floors

Available Now

Approximately 650 Square Feet, units vary

Tenant pays electric, cable and internet

Heat, cold water, hot water, sewer, gas cooking, trash and parking (1car) are all included in the rent

Minutes to the expressway

Right on the bus-line

Minutes to all major roadways

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal



**All units vary in style and size**



https://youtu.be/GNmQBrNn_pg



Move in costs= First Month, Full security deposit & Month Broker's Fee

Minimum Combined Household income of $58K per year & Credit score of 650 plus

No Dogs Allowed



