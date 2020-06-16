332 Copeland Street 6

Amenities
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442
Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..
Non-smokers preferred
$1600 per month
Indoor cat considered
1 Bedroom (this is a basement unit)
1 Bathroom
Eat in kitchen
Good size living room
Hardwood floors
Available Now
Approximately 650 Square Feet, units vary
Tenant pays electric, cable and internet
Heat, cold water, hot water, sewer, gas cooking, trash and parking (1car) are all included in the rent
Minutes to the expressway
Right on the bus-line
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
**All units vary in style and size**
Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://youtu.be/GNmQBrNn_pg
Move in costs= First Month, Full security deposit & Month Broker's Fee
Minimum Combined Household income of $58K per year & Credit score of 650 plus
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209442
No Dogs Allowed
