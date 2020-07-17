Rent Calculator
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
235 Southern Artery
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 Southern Artery
235 Southern Artery
·
No Longer Available
Location
235 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Affordable Quincy two bedroom now available for rent. Rent includes heat, hot water, and off-street parking for one car. Coin-op laundry in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Southern Artery have any available units?
235 Southern Artery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Quincy, MA
.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Quincy Rent Report
.
Is 235 Southern Artery currently offering any rent specials?
235 Southern Artery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Southern Artery pet-friendly?
No, 235 Southern Artery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Quincy
.
Does 235 Southern Artery offer parking?
Yes, 235 Southern Artery offers parking.
Does 235 Southern Artery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Southern Artery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Southern Artery have a pool?
No, 235 Southern Artery does not have a pool.
Does 235 Southern Artery have accessible units?
No, 235 Southern Artery does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Southern Artery have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Southern Artery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Southern Artery have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Southern Artery does not have units with air conditioning.
