Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

23 Bridge Street

23 Bridge Street · (617) 549-1691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Bridge Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool table
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool table
Hillside Residences is Quincy's newest luxury building. This Boutique building offers 60 unique rental residences. 2nd floor unit with balcony. It presents the design, quality, and scale of the best condo buildings and combines it with the professionalism and amenities of larger apartment projects in the Greater Boston. A birthplace to two Presidents, the city of Quincy is filled with shops, restaurants, and historic sites. Residence complemented by an unparalleled amenity package! Included, is a state of the art fitness center, a spacious function room w/billiard table, caf', business center, flat screen TV and private seating areas. The 2,000 square foot, luxurious roof deck boasts spectacular views of the Boston skyline. The commuter's dream, just a 7 minute walk to Quincy Center and only a 15 minute train ride into Boston. Pet friendly community and welcomes both cats and dogs. PROMOTIONS! 1 MONTH FREE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Bridge Street have any available units?
23 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Bridge Street have?
Some of 23 Bridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 23 Bridge Street offer parking?
No, 23 Bridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 23 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
