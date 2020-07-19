23 Bridge Street

Amenities

Hillside Residences is Quincy's newest luxury building. This Boutique building offers 60 unique rental residences. 2nd floor unit with balcony. It presents the design, quality, and scale of the best condo buildings and combines it with the professionalism and amenities of larger apartment projects in the Greater Boston. A birthplace to two Presidents, the city of Quincy is filled with shops, restaurants, and historic sites. Residence complemented by an unparalleled amenity package! Included, is a state of the art fitness center, a spacious function room w/billiard table, caf', business center, flat screen TV and private seating areas. The 2,000 square foot, luxurious roof deck boasts spectacular views of the Boston skyline. The commuter's dream, just a 7 minute walk to Quincy Center and only a 15 minute train ride into Boston. Pet friendly community and welcomes both cats and dogs. PROMOTIONS! 1 MONTH FREE