Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
22 Mechanic
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:21 AM

22 Mechanic

22 Mechanic Street · (781) 635-2528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Mechanic Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
Unit features: Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher and disposal Washer and dryer in every unit Central air conditioning and heat controllable by each unit. Individual hot water, utilities, and heating systems. Polished concrete floors in the living areas and carpets in the bedrooms. Community Features Red line Quincy Center subway station Many restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and fitness centers nearby. This is a truly transit oriented community, no car necessary Grocery shopping nearby Short distance to expressways

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mechanic have any available units?
22 Mechanic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Mechanic have?
Some of 22 Mechanic's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Mechanic currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mechanic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mechanic pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Mechanic is pet friendly.
Does 22 Mechanic offer parking?
No, 22 Mechanic does not offer parking.
Does 22 Mechanic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Mechanic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mechanic have a pool?
No, 22 Mechanic does not have a pool.
Does 22 Mechanic have accessible units?
No, 22 Mechanic does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mechanic have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Mechanic has units with dishwashers.
