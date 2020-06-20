22 Mechanic

Amenities

Unit features: Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher and disposal Washer and dryer in every unit Central air conditioning and heat controllable by each unit. Individual hot water, utilities, and heating systems. Polished concrete floors in the living areas and carpets in the bedrooms. Community Features Red line Quincy Center subway station Many restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and fitness centers nearby. This is a truly transit oriented community, no car necessary Grocery shopping nearby Short distance to expressways



Terms: One year lease