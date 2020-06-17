All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

182 Quincy Ave # 42

182 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

182 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854

Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.

Non-smokers
$1600 per month
NO PETS (maybe indoor cat with a strong credit)
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Carpet
(4th) Floor
ELEVATOR
Approximately 650 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric, cable and internet (Comcast Only)
Cold water, Hot water, sewer, trash, HEAT and parking are all included in the rent
Large private balcony (covered)
On-site Laundry Room
Off-street parking
One mile to the red-line ~ Quincy Center
Bus-line outside
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Minimum Combined Household income of $59K per year & Credit score of 700 plus

***Units may vary and cabinets may differ in color***
Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...
https://youtu.be/DxwkKyhA_Fg

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204854
Property Id 204854

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5468951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

