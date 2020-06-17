182 Quincy Ave # 42

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking internet access dogs allowed

1 Bed w/Heat, HW, CW, Trash and Pkg...Avail now! - Property Id: 204854



Thank you for your interest in the property located in Quincy on Quincy Ave. with an ASAP move-in date.



Non-smokers

$1600 per month

NO PETS (maybe indoor cat with a strong credit)

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Carpet

(4th) Floor

ELEVATOR

Approximately 650 Square Feet

Tenants pay electric, cable and internet (Comcast Only)

Cold water, Hot water, sewer, trash, HEAT and parking are all included in the rent

Large private balcony (covered)

On-site Laundry Room

Off-street parking

One mile to the red-line ~ Quincy Center

Bus-line outside

Minutes to all major roadways

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal



Minimum Combined Household income of $59K per year & Credit score of 700 plus



***Units may vary and cabinets may differ in color***

Copy the link below into your URL to see a video of this property...

https://youtu.be/DxwkKyhA_Fg



**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204854

Property Id 204854



