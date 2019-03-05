Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 165 Greenleaf St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
165 Greenleaf St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
165 Greenleaf St.
165 Greenleaf Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Quincy Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
165 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have any available units?
165 Greenleaf St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Quincy, MA
.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Quincy Rent Report
.
Is 165 Greenleaf St. currently offering any rent specials?
165 Greenleaf St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Greenleaf St. pet-friendly?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Quincy
.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. offer parking?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not offer parking.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have a pool?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have a pool.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have accessible units?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery
Quincy, MA 02169
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St
Quincy, MA 02169
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr
Quincy, MA 02171
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Similar Pages
Quincy 1 Bedrooms
Quincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with Gym
Quincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Lowell, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Quincy
Quincy Center
Quincy Point
Marina Bay
North Quincy
Blue Hills Reservation
Montclair
Apartments Near Colleges
Quincy College
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Hult International Business School
Berklee College of Music