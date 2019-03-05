All apartments in Quincy
165 Greenleaf St.

165 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

165 Greenleaf Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Greenleaf St. have any available units?
165 Greenleaf St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 165 Greenleaf St. currently offering any rent specials?
165 Greenleaf St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Greenleaf St. pet-friendly?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. offer parking?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not offer parking.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have a pool?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have a pool.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have accessible units?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Greenleaf St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Greenleaf St. does not have units with air conditioning.
