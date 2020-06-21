All apartments in Quincy
162 Copeland Street

162 Copeland Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

162 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
162 Copeland Street Apt #3, Quincy, MA 02169 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/09/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment. The building is second from I-93! Get all the bang for your buck of living in Quincy without any traffic- the unit is incredibly convenient to the highway to get to downtown Quincy or Boston in minutes. Gleaming hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer are in the basement Operated by Coins. All of the amenities you're looking for! Tenant good Credit Must be around 700. Tenant pays first, Security, and one month's broker fee. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540122 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Copeland Street have any available units?
162 Copeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 162 Copeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
162 Copeland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Copeland Street pet-friendly?
No, 162 Copeland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 162 Copeland Street offer parking?
No, 162 Copeland Street does not offer parking.
Does 162 Copeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Copeland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Copeland Street have a pool?
No, 162 Copeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 162 Copeland Street have accessible units?
No, 162 Copeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Copeland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Copeland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Copeland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Copeland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
