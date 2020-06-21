Amenities

162 Copeland Street Apt #3, Quincy, MA 02169 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/09/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious, 4 bedrooms, and a one full bathroom. Beautiful renovated apartment. The building is second from I-93! Get all the bang for your buck of living in Quincy without any traffic- the unit is incredibly convenient to the highway to get to downtown Quincy or Boston in minutes. Gleaming hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer are in the basement Operated by Coins. All of the amenities you're looking for! Tenant good Credit Must be around 700. Tenant pays first, Security, and one month's broker fee. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540122 ]