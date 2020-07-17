160 Atlantic Street #3

Amenities
Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902
Hello,
Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
Non-smokers
$1600 per month
Available 9/1/2020
Indoor cat may be considered with a strong application
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Wall to wall carpeting
Approximately 600 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric, gas, cable and internet
Cold water, sewer, trash, and parking (1) are all included in the rent
On-site Laundry Room
Off-street parking
Walk to Wollaston Beach and N. Quincy Red-line
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Minimum Combined Household income of $57K per year & Credit score of 700 plus
**Apartments may vary**
ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2550
Copy and paste link below to fill out our application and send to joanne.martins@acbrealtyinc.com to apply
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cqJoTPeVP3BV3Wr4RDTAePVruzXH6DFh/view?usp=sharing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302902
Property Id 302902
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5866414)