160 Atlantic Street #3

160 Atlantic Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

160 Atlantic Street, Quincy, MA 02171
North Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit #3 Available 09/01/20 1 Bed/1 Bath plus utilities, Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 302902

Hello,

Thank you for your interest in the property located in North Quincy on Atlantic Street. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Non-smokers
$1600 per month
Available 9/1/2020
Indoor cat may be considered with a strong application
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Wall to wall carpeting
Approximately 600 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric, gas, cable and internet
Cold water, sewer, trash, and parking (1) are all included in the rent
On-site Laundry Room
Off-street parking
Walk to Wollaston Beach and N. Quincy Red-line
Minutes to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Minimum Combined Household income of $57K per year & Credit score of 700 plus

**Apartments may vary**
ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2550

Copy and paste link below to fill out our application and send to joanne.martins@acbrealtyinc.com to apply

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cqJoTPeVP3BV3Wr4RDTAePVruzXH6DFh/view?usp=sharing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302902
Property Id 302902

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5866414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have any available units?
160 Atlantic Street #3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have?
Some of 160 Atlantic Street #3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Atlantic Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Atlantic Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Atlantic Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Atlantic Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 160 Atlantic Street #3 offers parking.
Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Atlantic Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have a pool?
No, 160 Atlantic Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 160 Atlantic Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Atlantic Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Atlantic Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
