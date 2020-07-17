1 Cityview Ln.

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1: One of the larger corner unit floor plans (1214 sq ft) located in The Excelsior luxury condo building. This meticulously maintained unit features a large master suite w/ walk-in closet, as well as a large second bedroom, 2 full baths, living area w/ separate dining space & modern eat-in kitchen. Plentiful closet space provides ample storage throughout. Also includes in-unit laundry. Two assigned corner lot parking spaces also included in rent. Amenities include on-site gym & pool (see disclosure). Close to Quincy Center & highway access to multiple routes w/ easy access to Boston and surrounding areas. Complex offers daily shuttle to T station. Sorry, no pets. Available 8/1. ***Video tour link available upon request***



Terms: One year lease