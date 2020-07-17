All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1 Cityview Ln.

1 Cityview Lane · (781) 812-3803
Location

1 Cityview Lane, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE 8/1: One of the larger corner unit floor plans (1214 sq ft) located in The Excelsior luxury condo building. This meticulously maintained unit features a large master suite w/ walk-in closet, as well as a large second bedroom, 2 full baths, living area w/ separate dining space & modern eat-in kitchen. Plentiful closet space provides ample storage throughout. Also includes in-unit laundry. Two assigned corner lot parking spaces also included in rent. Amenities include on-site gym & pool (see disclosure). Close to Quincy Center & highway access to multiple routes w/ easy access to Boston and surrounding areas. Complex offers daily shuttle to T station. Sorry, no pets. Available 8/1. ***Video tour link available upon request***

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Cityview Ln. have any available units?
1 Cityview Ln. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Cityview Ln. have?
Some of 1 Cityview Ln.'s amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Cityview Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Cityview Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Cityview Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Cityview Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 1 Cityview Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Cityview Ln. offers parking.
Does 1 Cityview Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Cityview Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Cityview Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1 Cityview Ln. has a pool.
Does 1 Cityview Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1 Cityview Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Cityview Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Cityview Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
