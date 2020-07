Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse dog grooming area gym parking pool garage yoga cats allowed elevator bbq/grill bike storage business center fire pit lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience. Within walking distance to downtown Plymouth and right on Plymouth Bay, Harborwalk boasts an active oceanfront lifestyle. When you can explore Plymouth's eclectic downtown district and also explore the shoreline's sandy beaches, it's easy to see yourself living here. Our luxury apartment homes will offer Juliet balconies with breathtaking ocean views, airy and open floor plans, modern finishes, and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Put yourself in our shoes and experience all that Harborwalk has to offer!