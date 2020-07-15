9 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MA with hardwood floors
Waving from the ocean liner / The native Indians behind that / Rock, rock and roll / Plymouth Rock, roll over -- From "Roll Plymouth Rock," by Brian Wilson
As the site of the Pilgrim's first colony, Plymouth, Massachusetts has a special place in American history. In fact, Plymouth has 21 locations listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With a population of more than 50,000, America's Hometown has one of New England's best locations. Just as the first Mayflower and its passengers found safe harbor on the shores of Plymouth, so will you. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plymouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.