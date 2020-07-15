Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plymouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
21 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
9 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.

1 Unit Available
15 Winslow
15 Winslow Street, Plymouth, MA
Studio
$950
400 sqft
CREDIT CHECK TO COME BACK IN GOOD STANDINGS, A MUST. Only room for one person. This one room studio apartment includes Heat, Hot Water & Trash. Has hardwood floors, kitchenette and bedroom is one room and full bath.
1 Unit Available
227 Standish Ave
227 Standish Avenue, North Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED TO BE IN GOOD STANDINGS A MUST. HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Totally renovated 5 years ago with all new appliances including a dishwasher, wood floor, carpeting and bathroom was all redone . Very spacious and bright unit.
5 Units Available
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,146
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1877 sqft
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.

1 Unit Available
3 Foxglove Dr.
3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
$2200 / week. AVAIL for a variety of weeks still in JUNE, JULY, EARLY AUG 2020. Contact us for availability for available dates.

1 Unit Available
15 Woody Nook
15 Woody Nook, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3635 sqft
The popular pine hill location, pet friendly, built in 2019, beautiful open concept plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast area that opens to the two-story great room with gas fireplace and dining room, private study, expansive master suite

1 Unit Available
3 Short Street
3 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
42 Avenue B
42 Avenue B, Plymouth County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1917 sqft
White Horse Beach weekly Rental of this gorgeous contemporary fully furnished 4BR, 3 Full bath with open floor plan first floor. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout first floor throughout living room and kitchen with amazing natural light.
City Guide for Plymouth, MA

Waving from the ocean liner / The native Indians behind that / Rock, rock and roll / Plymouth Rock, roll over -- From "Roll Plymouth Rock," by Brian Wilson

As the site of the Pilgrim's first colony, Plymouth, Massachusetts has a special place in American history. In fact, Plymouth has 21 locations listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With a population of more than 50,000, America's Hometown has one of New England's best locations. Just as the first Mayflower and its passengers found safe harbor on the shores of Plymouth, so will you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plymouth, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plymouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

