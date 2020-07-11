Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plymouth County, MA
/
681 State Rd
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
681 State Rd
681 State Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
681 State Road, Plymouth County, MA 02360
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 681 State Rd have any available units?
681 State Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth County, MA
.
Is 681 State Rd currently offering any rent specials?
681 State Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 State Rd pet-friendly?
No, 681 State Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plymouth County
.
Does 681 State Rd offer parking?
No, 681 State Rd does not offer parking.
Does 681 State Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 State Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 State Rd have a pool?
No, 681 State Rd does not have a pool.
Does 681 State Rd have accessible units?
No, 681 State Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 681 State Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 681 State Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 681 State Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 681 State Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr
Abington, MA 02351
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard
Plymouth, MA 02360
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way
The Pinehills, MA 02360
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr
Plymouth, MA 02360
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr
North Pembroke, MA 02359
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln
Bridgewater, MA 02324
