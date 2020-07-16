Amenities

42 Oak Bluff Circle Available 08/01/20 - Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline. Custom built with many extras including heated 2-car garage, dehumidifier air purification system, central vacuum, walk-up attic to functional widow’s walk, bluestone custom patio and much more. Two miles from Cape Cod Canal. This direct ocean-front property is located in a small seaside cul-de-sac neighborhood in a private setting. This property must be seen to truly understand the magnificence of it all!



For Deserving Buyers with Good Down Payments.



24 Hour Property Info 855-667-7336 x816



Exterior Drone Footage: https://vimeo.com/275157286



3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vg5XeCnM4iL



