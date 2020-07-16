All apartments in Plymouth County
42 Oak Bluff Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

42 Oak Bluff Circle

42 Oak Bluff Circle · (401) 371-9235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

42 Oak Bluff Circle, Plymouth County, MA 02360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 42 Oak Bluff Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$3,333

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
42 Oak Bluff Circle Available 08/01/20 - Lease Purchase our remarkable property with panoramic views of Cape Cod Bay and miles of shoreline. Custom built with many extras including heated 2-car garage, dehumidifier air purification system, central vacuum, walk-up attic to functional widow’s walk, bluestone custom patio and much more. Two miles from Cape Cod Canal. This direct ocean-front property is located in a small seaside cul-de-sac neighborhood in a private setting. This property must be seen to truly understand the magnificence of it all!

For Deserving Buyers with Good Down Payments.

24 Hour Property Info 855-667-7336 x816

Exterior Drone Footage: https://vimeo.com/275157286

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vg5XeCnM4iL

(RLNE4396261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have any available units?
42 Oak Bluff Circle has a unit available for $3,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 42 Oak Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
42 Oak Bluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Oak Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth County.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 42 Oak Bluff Circle offers parking.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have a pool?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Oak Bluff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Oak Bluff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
