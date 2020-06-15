All apartments in Pittsfield
585 Tyler Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

585 Tyler Street

585 Tyler Street · (413) 347-5082 ext. 4
Location

585 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 585 Tyler Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly REDUCED Price - Single Family Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house is available NOW! The home has received updates from top to bottom, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms and much more. The home features plenty for living space, hardwood floors throughout, natural sunlight and tons of storage. The property has two enclosed porches, private parking, and private outdoor space. Virtual tour is available upon request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Tyler Street have any available units?
585 Tyler Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 585 Tyler Street have?
Some of 585 Tyler Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
585 Tyler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Tyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 585 Tyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsfield.
Does 585 Tyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 585 Tyler Street does offer parking.
Does 585 Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 585 Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 585 Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 585 Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Tyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Tyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Tyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
