585 Tyler Street

Newly REDUCED Price - Single Family Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family house is available NOW! The home has received updates from top to bottom, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms and much more. The home features plenty for living space, hardwood floors throughout, natural sunlight and tons of storage. The property has two enclosed porches, private parking, and private outdoor space. Virtual tour is available upon request.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686312)