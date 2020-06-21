All apartments in Norwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

717 Norwest Dr.

717 Norwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Norwest Dr. have any available units?
717 Norwest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Norwest Dr. have?
Some of 717 Norwest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Norwest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
717 Norwest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Norwest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 717 Norwest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 717 Norwest Dr. offer parking?
No, 717 Norwest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 717 Norwest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Norwest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Norwest Dr. have a pool?
No, 717 Norwest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 717 Norwest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 717 Norwest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Norwest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Norwest Dr. has units with dishwashers.
