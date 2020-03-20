All apartments in Norwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

220 Hampden Dr.

220 Hampden Dr · No Longer Available
Location

220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day Move In Guarantee On-site property management

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Hampden Dr. have any available units?
220 Hampden Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Hampden Dr. have?
Some of 220 Hampden Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Hampden Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
220 Hampden Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Hampden Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 220 Hampden Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 220 Hampden Dr. offer parking?
No, 220 Hampden Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 220 Hampden Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Hampden Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Hampden Dr. have a pool?
No, 220 Hampden Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 220 Hampden Dr. have accessible units?
No, 220 Hampden Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Hampden Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Hampden Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
