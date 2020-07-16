Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 Railroad Ave
140 Railroad Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
140 Railroad Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062
Norwood Centre
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo near Commuter Rail - Property Id: 54676
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54676
Property Id 54676
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5919363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Railroad Ave have any available units?
140 Railroad Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwood, MA
.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 140 Railroad Ave have?
Some of 140 Railroad Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 140 Railroad Ave currently offering any rent specials?
140 Railroad Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Railroad Ave pet-friendly?
No, 140 Railroad Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norwood
.
Does 140 Railroad Ave offer parking?
No, 140 Railroad Ave does not offer parking.
Does 140 Railroad Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Railroad Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Railroad Ave have a pool?
No, 140 Railroad Ave does not have a pool.
Does 140 Railroad Ave have accessible units?
No, 140 Railroad Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Railroad Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Railroad Ave has units with dishwashers.
