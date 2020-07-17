All apartments in Norwood
Find more places like 122 Norwest Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwood, MA
/
122 Norwest Dr.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

122 Norwest Dr.

122 Norwest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

122 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
1 Bed with LOFT Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle service to T On-site property management

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Norwest Dr. have any available units?
122 Norwest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Norwest Dr. have?
Some of 122 Norwest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Norwest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
122 Norwest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Norwest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 122 Norwest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 122 Norwest Dr. offer parking?
No, 122 Norwest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 122 Norwest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Norwest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Norwest Dr. have a pool?
No, 122 Norwest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 122 Norwest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 122 Norwest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Norwest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Norwest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle
Norwood, MA 02062
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St
Norwood, MA 02062
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St
Norwood, MA 02062
Stonebridge
38 Dean Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr
Norwood, MA 02062
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr
Norwood, MA 02062

Similar Pages

Norwood 1 BedroomsNorwood 2 Bedrooms
Norwood Apartments with ParkingNorwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwood Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFranklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA
Everett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MADanvers, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Norwood
Norwood Centre

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music