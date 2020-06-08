Rent Calculator
Home
/
Norwood, MA
/
120 Hampden Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA 02062
South Norwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have any available units?
120 Hampden Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwood, MA
.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwood Rent Report
.
Is 120 Hampden Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Hampden Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Hampden Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norwood
.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. offer parking?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have a pool?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have accessible units?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Hampden Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Hampden Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
South Norwood
Norwood Centre
