Home
/
North Westport, MA
/
213 Tickle Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
213 Tickle Rd
213 Tickle Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
213 Tickle Road, North Westport, MA 02790
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Westport duplex - Property Id: 68586
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68586
Property Id 68586
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5901309)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Tickle Rd have any available units?
213 Tickle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Westport, MA
.
What amenities does 213 Tickle Rd have?
Some of 213 Tickle Rd's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Tickle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
213 Tickle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Tickle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 213 Tickle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Westport
.
Does 213 Tickle Rd offer parking?
No, 213 Tickle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 213 Tickle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Tickle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Tickle Rd have a pool?
No, 213 Tickle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 213 Tickle Rd have accessible units?
No, 213 Tickle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Tickle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Tickle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Tickle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Tickle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
