North Falmouth, MA
22 Highland Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

22 Highland Ave

22 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22 Highland Avenue, North Falmouth, MA 02556
North Falmouth

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated rental located in the heart of Onset Village. This two bedroom unit has a large open living room and open eat in kitchen. Very close to restaurants, shopping and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Highland Ave have any available units?
22 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Falmouth, MA.
Is 22 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 22 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Falmouth.
Does 22 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 22 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Highland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
