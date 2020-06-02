Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 99 Floral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
99 Floral
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
99 Floral
99 Floral Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Newton Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
99 Floral Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tram: D Newton Highlands (0.09 mi)Bus: 59 Walnut St @ Lincoln St - Newton Highland Station (0.09 mi)Bus: 52 Centre St @ Walnut St (0.09 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Floral have any available units?
99 Floral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newton, MA
.
Is 99 Floral currently offering any rent specials?
99 Floral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Floral pet-friendly?
No, 99 Floral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newton
.
Does 99 Floral offer parking?
No, 99 Floral does not offer parking.
Does 99 Floral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Floral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Floral have a pool?
No, 99 Floral does not have a pool.
Does 99 Floral have accessible units?
No, 99 Floral does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Floral have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Floral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Floral have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Floral does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Similar Pages
Newton 1 Bedrooms
Newton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly Apartments
Newton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Lawrence, MA
Peabody, MA
Lexington, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Auburndale
Newton Highlands
Apartments Near Colleges
Boston College
Mount Ida College
Lasell College
Rhode Island College
Providence College