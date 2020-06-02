8 Gilbert St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground media room

Beautiful newer town home with private back yard! This lovely 3BR, 3.5 Bath townhouse is on 3 levels. The 1st floor has an open floor plan and includes a 1/2 ba, living room, dining room and fully applianced kitchen with island/breakfast bar. There are hardwood floors throughout and extra high ceiling inc. cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms, each w/ walk in closet and private bath. Third floor MBR suite has 2 walk in closets and full bath! Plenty of bsmt storage and laundry hook-ups. The home has a 5 STAR energy rating, heat is forced air by gas and there is central air. Off street parking for two cars included. There is a large, level and very private back yard for this unit which is located on back side of property away from the street which is a lovely tree lined street close to the commuter rail/x-bus to downtown Boston in minutes, plus great shops, restaurants, bakeries and movie theater all in West Newton. There is a large park w/playground a block away and small pet MAY be considered, case by case. Link HERE for Video tours....https://photos.app.goo.gl/57fY6gMuCQ9bJqQh8