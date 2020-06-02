All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 8 Gilbert St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
8 Gilbert St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

8 Gilbert St.

8 Gilbert Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Gilbert Street, Newton, MA 02465
West Newton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
media room
Beautiful newer town home with private back yard! This lovely 3BR, 3.5 Bath townhouse is on 3 levels. The 1st floor has an open floor plan and includes a 1/2 ba, living room, dining room and fully applianced kitchen with island/breakfast bar. There are hardwood floors throughout and extra high ceiling inc. cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms, each w/ walk in closet and private bath. Third floor MBR suite has 2 walk in closets and full bath! Plenty of bsmt storage and laundry hook-ups. The home has a 5 STAR energy rating, heat is forced air by gas and there is central air. Off street parking for two cars included. There is a large, level and very private back yard for this unit which is located on back side of property away from the street which is a lovely tree lined street close to the commuter rail/x-bus to downtown Boston in minutes, plus great shops, restaurants, bakeries and movie theater all in West Newton. There is a large park w/playground a block away and small pet MAY be considered, case by case. Link HERE for Video tours....https://photos.app.goo.gl/57fY6gMuCQ9bJqQh8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gilbert St. have any available units?
8 Gilbert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 8 Gilbert St. have?
Some of 8 Gilbert St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gilbert St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gilbert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gilbert St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Gilbert St. is pet friendly.
Does 8 Gilbert St. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Gilbert St. offers parking.
Does 8 Gilbert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Gilbert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gilbert St. have a pool?
No, 8 Gilbert St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gilbert St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Gilbert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gilbert St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Gilbert St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Gilbert St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Gilbert St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Gilbert St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AuburndaleNewton Highlands
Oak Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity