Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
793 Bolyston
793 Boylston Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
793 Boylston Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 51 Chestnut Hill Ave @ Eliot St (0.16 mi)Bus: 60 Boylston St @ Timon Ave (0.05 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 793 Bolyston have any available units?
793 Bolyston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newton, MA
.
Is 793 Bolyston currently offering any rent specials?
793 Bolyston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Bolyston pet-friendly?
No, 793 Bolyston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newton
.
Does 793 Bolyston offer parking?
No, 793 Bolyston does not offer parking.
Does 793 Bolyston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Bolyston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Bolyston have a pool?
No, 793 Bolyston does not have a pool.
Does 793 Bolyston have accessible units?
No, 793 Bolyston does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Bolyston have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 Bolyston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 793 Bolyston have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 Bolyston does not have units with air conditioning.
