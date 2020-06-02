All apartments in Newton
65 Cloverdale
65 Cloverdale

65 Cloverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

65 Cloverdale Road, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 52  Centre St @ Hyde St (0.18 mi)Bus: 59  Walnut St @ Lincoln St (0.34 mi)Tram: D  Newton Highlands (0.32 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Cloverdale have any available units?
65 Cloverdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 65 Cloverdale currently offering any rent specials?
65 Cloverdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Cloverdale pet-friendly?
No, 65 Cloverdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 65 Cloverdale offer parking?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not offer parking.
Does 65 Cloverdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Cloverdale have a pool?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not have a pool.
Does 65 Cloverdale have accessible units?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Cloverdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Cloverdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Cloverdale does not have units with air conditioning.
