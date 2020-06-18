59 Wyman St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Half broker fee paid! Really beautifully renovated townhouse in the heart of Newton Waban, basically across the street from the D Line Waban MBTA stop. One parking spot included in the rental price. Storage unit and card-operated laundry in the basement. Beautiful renovations, including gleaming hardwood floors, fully renovated/equipped kitchen with white quartz counters/breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Laundry in building and storage unit included. Available August 1st. (ALSO HAVE MODELS FOR JUNE AND SEPTEMBER)! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com



Terms: One year lease