59 Wyman St.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:01 AM

59 Wyman St.

59 Wyman Street · (860) 424-2782
Location

59 Wyman Street, Newton, MA 02468
Waban

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Half broker fee paid! Really beautifully renovated townhouse in the heart of Newton Waban, basically across the street from the D Line Waban MBTA stop. One parking spot included in the rental price. Storage unit and card-operated laundry in the basement. Beautiful renovations, including gleaming hardwood floors, fully renovated/equipped kitchen with white quartz counters/breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Laundry in building and storage unit included. Available August 1st. (ALSO HAVE MODELS FOR JUNE AND SEPTEMBER)! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Wyman St. have any available units?
59 Wyman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 59 Wyman St. have?
Some of 59 Wyman St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Wyman St. currently offering any rent specials?
59 Wyman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Wyman St. pet-friendly?
No, 59 Wyman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 59 Wyman St. offer parking?
Yes, 59 Wyman St. does offer parking.
Does 59 Wyman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Wyman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Wyman St. have a pool?
No, 59 Wyman St. does not have a pool.
Does 59 Wyman St. have accessible units?
No, 59 Wyman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Wyman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Wyman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Wyman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Wyman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
