Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

59 Hood Park

59 Hood Street · No Longer Available
Location

59 Hood Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 87  225 Msgr O

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Hood Park have any available units?
59 Hood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 59 Hood Park currently offering any rent specials?
59 Hood Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Hood Park pet-friendly?
No, 59 Hood Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 59 Hood Park offer parking?
No, 59 Hood Park does not offer parking.
Does 59 Hood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Hood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Hood Park have a pool?
No, 59 Hood Park does not have a pool.
Does 59 Hood Park have accessible units?
No, 59 Hood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Hood Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Hood Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Hood Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Hood Park does not have units with air conditioning.
