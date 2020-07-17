All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 50 Carleton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
50 Carleton Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

50 Carleton Street

50 Carleton Street · (508) 369-6352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

50 Carleton Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
50 Carleton Street Apt #2, Newton, MA 02458 - 4 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Transportation Bus: 59, Watertown St @ Fifth Ave (0.35 mi) Bus: 553, Washington St @ Hovey St (0.23 mi) Bus: 558, Washington St @ Church St (0.25 mi) Bus: 554, Washington St @ Lewis Terr (0.51 mi) Bus: 52, 400 Centre St - West (0.22 mi) Bus: 57, Centre St @ Pearl St (0.12 mi) Bus: 71, Watertown Sq Terminal (0.47 mi) Bus: 70, Main St @ Merchants Row (0.51 mi) [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3628120 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Carleton Street have any available units?
50 Carleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 50 Carleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Carleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Carleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Carleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 50 Carleton Street offer parking?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Carleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Carleton Street have a pool?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Carleton Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Carleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Carleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Carleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 Carleton Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AuburndaleNewton Highlands
Oak Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity