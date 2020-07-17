48 Cook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Great 2 bedroom 2 level unit with office in Newton. Spacious apartment in a multi family home. First level eat in kitchen with dishwasher, lots of cabinet space and gas cooking. Good size living room with coat closet and of natural sunlight shines thru the 3 windows, a den or office space off the living room and full bath. Second level features 2 good size bedrooms 1 with large walk in closet. This home is on a Tree lined lovely street in the Nonantum area of Newton, location great for commuters close to Watertown Square, dining options, breakfast spot and bakery! With public transportation a few blocks away. Easy access to shopping, Stop & Shop, CVS and fitness club. Laundry in basement. Off street parking for tenants is included in rear of home.