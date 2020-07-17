All apartments in Newton
48 Cook Street
48 Cook Street

48 Cook Street · (617) 312-3910
Location

48 Cook Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 bedroom 2 level unit with office in Newton. Spacious apartment in a multi family home. First level eat in kitchen with dishwasher, lots of cabinet space and gas cooking. Good size living room with coat closet and of natural sunlight shines thru the 3 windows, a den or office space off the living room and full bath. Second level features 2 good size bedrooms 1 with large walk in closet. This home is on a Tree lined lovely street in the Nonantum area of Newton, location great for commuters close to Watertown Square, dining options, breakfast spot and bakery! With public transportation a few blocks away. Easy access to shopping, Stop & Shop, CVS and fitness club. Laundry in basement. Off street parking for tenants is included in rear of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Cook Street have any available units?
48 Cook Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Cook Street have?
Some of 48 Cook Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Cook Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 Cook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 48 Cook Street offer parking?
Yes, 48 Cook Street offers parking.
Does 48 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Cook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 48 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Cook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Cook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Cook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
