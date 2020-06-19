Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public transportation or by car.This beautifully maintained end unit has an open concept first floor with fireplace, modern eat-in kitchen with sliders leading right to the private patio. The second level has a large master suite with his and her custom closets & a master bath with an updated large walk-in double-door tiled shower There are also 2 more large bedrooms & another full bathroom on the second floor. The 3rd floor is open, spacious, and bright. It is currently being used as a home office/exercise/music room & boasts 3 1/2 closets for storage & another FULL bathroom. This area has options for many uses. The finished basement adds additional living space of almost 900SF and is currently being used as a play/recreation area. Bonus 2 car garage!