Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

39 COURT

39 Court Street · (617) 312-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Court Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newtonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public transportation or by car.This beautifully maintained end unit has an open concept first floor with fireplace, modern eat-in kitchen with sliders leading right to the private patio. The second level has a large master suite with his and her custom closets & a master bath with an updated large walk-in double-door tiled shower There are also 2 more large bedrooms & another full bathroom on the second floor. The 3rd floor is open, spacious, and bright. It is currently being used as a home office/exercise/music room & boasts 3 1/2 closets for storage & another FULL bathroom. This area has options for many uses. The finished basement adds additional living space of almost 900SF and is currently being used as a play/recreation area. Bonus 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 COURT have any available units?
39 COURT has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 COURT have?
Some of 39 COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 COURT currently offering any rent specials?
39 COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 COURT pet-friendly?
No, 39 COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 39 COURT offer parking?
Yes, 39 COURT does offer parking.
Does 39 COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 COURT have a pool?
No, 39 COURT does not have a pool.
Does 39 COURT have accessible units?
No, 39 COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 39 COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
