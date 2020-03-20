All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 31 Winchester St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
31 Winchester St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

31 Winchester St.

31 Winchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Newton Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing location in Newton Highlands! Charming & more suburban setting but just minutes to Boston! Many MBTA bus routes have stops nearby and the nearby Green Line D train takes you to other Newton neighborhoods and also to Downtown Boston! Easy access to top schools & universities including Boston University, Boston College, Harvard Medical, MCPHS, MassArt, Wentworth, Simmons, Emmanuel! Also a quick commute to Longwood Medical s hospitals Beth Israel, Children s Hospital, Brigham & Women s! Near shopping, dining, bars, parks, landmarks, attractions Chestnut Hill Mall, Cleveland Circle, Fenway Park, Kenmore Square, St Elizabeth s Medical Center, Coolidge Corner and much, much more! A lovely place to call home & a commuter s dream location in desirable Newton!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Winchester St. have any available units?
31 Winchester St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 31 Winchester St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Winchester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Winchester St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 Winchester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 31 Winchester St. offer parking?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not offer parking.
Does 31 Winchester St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Winchester St. have a pool?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Winchester St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Winchester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Winchester St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Winchester St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College