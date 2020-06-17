All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

302 Adams

302 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Adams Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 59  Watertown St @ Pearl St (0.37 mi)Bus: 554  Washington St @ Lewis Terr (0.09 mi)Bus: 558  Adams St @ Washington St (0.08 mi)Bus: 553  Washington St @ Adams St (0.09 mi)Bus: 52  Centre St @ Hyde Ave (0.66 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Adams have any available units?
302 Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 302 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
302 Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Adams pet-friendly?
No, 302 Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 302 Adams offer parking?
No, 302 Adams does not offer parking.
Does 302 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Adams have a pool?
No, 302 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 302 Adams have accessible units?
No, 302 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
