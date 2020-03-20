All apartments in Newton
28 Ricker

28 Ricker Road · No Longer Available
Location

28 Ricker Road, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 52  400 Centre St - West (0.58 mi)Bus: 57  Tremont St opp Cufflin St (0.10 mi)Bus: 64  Faneuil St @ Bigelow St (0.43 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Ricker have any available units?
28 Ricker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 28 Ricker currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ricker isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ricker pet-friendly?
No, 28 Ricker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 28 Ricker offer parking?
No, 28 Ricker does not offer parking.
Does 28 Ricker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ricker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ricker have a pool?
No, 28 Ricker does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ricker have accessible units?
No, 28 Ricker does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ricker have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ricker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ricker have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ricker does not have units with air conditioning.
