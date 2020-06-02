28 Noble St.

Amenities
Beautiful 1st floor condo - 2 family sized bedrooms with good closet space, 1 smaller bedroom, large living room, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances that flows into formal dining room. Private back deck, back porch and yard space. Located on a quiet street in West Newton. Close to restaurants on Moody Street, grocery stores, Biking trails, Commuter Rail, I-90, I-95 and express bus to downtown Boston (505,556). Large storage space in basement. Gas heating system. Laundry in basement, not shared. Dedicated 2 Parking spots.
Terms: One year lease