28 Noble St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

28 Noble St.

28 Noble Street · (617) 828-7796
Location

28 Noble Street, Newton, MA 02465
West Newton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 1st floor condo - 2 family sized bedrooms with good closet space, 1 smaller bedroom, large living room, beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances that flows into formal dining room. Private back deck, back porch and yard space. Located on a quiet street in West Newton. Close to restaurants on Moody Street, grocery stores, Biking trails, Commuter Rail, I-90, I-95 and express bus to downtown Boston (505,556). Large storage space in basement. Gas heating system. Laundry in basement, not shared. Dedicated 2 Parking spots.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Noble St. have any available units?
28 Noble St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Noble St. have?
Some of 28 Noble St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Noble St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Noble St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Noble St. pet-friendly?
No, 28 Noble St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 28 Noble St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Noble St. offers parking.
Does 28 Noble St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Noble St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Noble St. have a pool?
No, 28 Noble St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Noble St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Noble St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Noble St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Noble St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Noble St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Noble St. does not have units with air conditioning.
