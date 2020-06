Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SHOW ID# 2360 3-4 ***NO FEE**** Unequalled value in this ultra convenient apartment community. Minutes to Rt. 128/95/Mass Pike! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located on the top level. Private balcony with new glass sliders. INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER. Neutral wall to wall carpeting throughout. Kitchen offers oak cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher/disposal. Very spacious two bedroom... appx. 1300 sq. ft. Master bedroom with half bath. Coin-op laundry located in the building. Open parking This professionally landscaped and managed apartment complex is located on Commonwealth Ave. approximately 1/4 mile to Rt. 95/128/Mass Pike & the Commuter Rail. Easy access to Rt 9.



Terms: One year lease