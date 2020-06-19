230 Walnut Street

Amenities
30 Walnut Street Apt #14, Newton, MA 02460 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Transportation Bus: 556, Walnut St @ Linwood Ave (0.39 mi) Bus: 553, Washington St @ Walnut St (0.07 mi) Bus: 554, Washington St @ Walnut St (0.07 mi) Bus: 59, Walnut St @ Washington St (0.06 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Newtonville (0.07 mi) Bus: 558, Adams St @ Quirk St (0.54 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590114 ]