Newton, MA
230 Walnut Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

230 Walnut Street

230 Walnut Street · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Walnut Street, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
30 Walnut Street Apt #14, Newton, MA 02460 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Transportation Bus: 556, Walnut St @ Linwood Ave (0.39 mi) Bus: 553, Washington St @ Walnut St (0.07 mi) Bus: 554, Washington St @ Walnut St (0.07 mi) Bus: 59, Walnut St @ Washington St (0.06 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Newtonville (0.07 mi) Bus: 558, Adams St @ Quirk St (0.54 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590114 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Walnut Street have any available units?
230 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 230 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
