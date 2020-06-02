All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 22 Jackson Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
22 Jackson Ter.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

22 Jackson Ter.

22 Jackson Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Jackson Terrace, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Jackson Ter. have any available units?
22 Jackson Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 22 Jackson Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Jackson Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Jackson Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Jackson Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. offer parking?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. have a pool?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. have accessible units?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Jackson Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Jackson Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College