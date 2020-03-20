Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 14 LINCOLN Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
14 LINCOLN Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 LINCOLN Rd.
14 Lincoln Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14 Lincoln Road, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have any available units?
14 LINCOLN Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newton, MA
.
What amenities does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have?
Some of 14 LINCOLN Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14 LINCOLN Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14 LINCOLN Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 LINCOLN Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newton
.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. offer parking?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have a pool?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 LINCOLN Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Similar Pages
Newton 1 Bedrooms
Newton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly Apartments
Newton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Woburn, MA
Fall River, MA
Watertown Town, MA
Warwick, RI
Lawrence, MA
Peabody, MA
Lexington, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Auburndale
Newton Highlands
Apartments Near Colleges
Boston College
Mount Ida College
Lasell College
Rhode Island College
Providence College