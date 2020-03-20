All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 14 LINCOLN Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
14 LINCOLN Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

14 LINCOLN Rd.

14 Lincoln Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Lincoln Road, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have any available units?
14 LINCOLN Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have?
Some of 14 LINCOLN Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 LINCOLN Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14 LINCOLN Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 LINCOLN Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. offer parking?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have a pool?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 LINCOLN Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 LINCOLN Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 LINCOLN Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College