11 Bonaire Circle

*****RARE RENTAL***** This classic brick center entrance colonial single family home located on small circle in desirable Waban section on Newton. Right off Beacon Street....walk Green Line....Angier Elementary School. Close to major commuting roads (Rt 95/128, MA PIKE, RT 9, Rt 16, RT 30, RT 20, Commonwealth Ave First floor features dining room, living room with fireplace, family room with tile floor and sliders to back yard, kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating nook, 1/2 bath, slider to patio and back yard. Front & back stair cases leading to 2nd floor....master bedroom with walk in closet and private fill tiled bathroom....3 additional bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms.... 3rd floor features an additional bedroom with full bathroom....could be used as an au pair suite, hobby room, working office, so many options! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout....top floor has carpet....family room has ceramic tile. Basement has separate laundry room and a bonus play room, dance area, hobby room, office.... Endless possibilities with this layout....fantastic for extended families! Gas heat & cooking (not included in rent) BONUS.....2 car HEATED GARAGE & Driveway parking! Landscaping and snow removal provided by owner! NO SMOKING................1/2 months fee to listing broker......... Available NOW Please call/email/text Cindy at cpre04@yahoo.com or 617.291.5194