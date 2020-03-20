All apartments in Newton
11 Bonaire Circle
11 Bonaire Circle

11 Bonaire Circle · (781) 647-5774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Bonaire Circle, Newton, MA 02462
Waban

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*****RARE RENTAL***** This classic brick center entrance colonial single family home located on small circle in desirable Waban section on Newton. Right off Beacon Street....walk Green Line....Angier Elementary School. Close to major commuting roads (Rt 95/128, MA PIKE, RT 9, Rt 16, RT 30, RT 20, Commonwealth Ave First floor features dining room, living room with fireplace, family room with tile floor and sliders to back yard, kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating nook, 1/2 bath, slider to patio and back yard. Front &amp; back stair cases leading to 2nd floor....master bedroom with walk in closet and private fill tiled bathroom....3 additional bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms.... 3rd floor features an additional bedroom with full bathroom....could be used as an au pair suite, hobby room, working office, so many options! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout....top floor has carpet....family room has ceramic tile. Basement has separate laundry room and a bonus play room, dance area, hobby room, office.... Endless possibilities with this layout....fantastic for extended families! Gas heat &amp; cooking (not included in rent) BONUS.....2 car HEATED GARAGE &amp; Driveway parking! Landscaping and snow removal provided by owner! NO SMOKING................1/2 months fee to listing broker......... Available NOW Please call/email/text Cindy at cpre04@yahoo.com or 617.291.5194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Bonaire Circle have any available units?
11 Bonaire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 11 Bonaire Circle have?
Some of 11 Bonaire Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Bonaire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Bonaire Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Bonaire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Bonaire Circle does offer parking.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle have a pool?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle have accessible units?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Bonaire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Bonaire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
