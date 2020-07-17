102 Erie Ave.

Amenities

Newton Highlands - Renovated duplex 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walk to Newton Highland Village, Greenline T, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Living room with formal dining room. A brand new kitchen with granite counter top and newer appliances. Bedrooms that accommodate queen size beds and generous closets. Half bath on the first floor and a full bath on the second floor. Free laundry and storage in the basement. Small yard in the back as well as the larger side yard. Outdoor deck. Plenty of parking exclusive to the unit. Utilities are by the tenant including gas, hot water, electricity and cable. One pet is negotiable.