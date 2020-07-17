All apartments in Newton
102 Erie Ave.
102 Erie Ave.

102 Erie Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Erie Avenue, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newton Highlands - Renovated duplex 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Walk to Newton Highland Village, Greenline T, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Living room with formal dining room. A brand new kitchen with granite counter top and newer appliances. Bedrooms that accommodate queen size beds and generous closets. Half bath on the first floor and a full bath on the second floor. Free laundry and storage in the basement. Small yard in the back as well as the larger side yard. Outdoor deck. Plenty of parking exclusive to the unit. Utilities are by the tenant including gas, hot water, electricity and cable. One pet is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Erie Ave. have any available units?
102 Erie Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 102 Erie Ave. have?
Some of 102 Erie Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Erie Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
102 Erie Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Erie Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Erie Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 102 Erie Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 102 Erie Ave. offers parking.
Does 102 Erie Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Erie Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Erie Ave. have a pool?
No, 102 Erie Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 102 Erie Ave. have accessible units?
No, 102 Erie Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Erie Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Erie Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Erie Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Erie Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
