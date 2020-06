Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION BEFORE THE APARTMENT WILL BE SHOWN!



Good sized 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment with gas and electric included in the rent. Hardwood floors throughout. Side fenced in yard, and 3rd floor porch for nice summer days. 1st, last, and security required. Section 8 accepted.



6 family building