Avail NOW. One room Office on third/Top floor of Commercial Office building with an elevator and shared access to a Kitchenette, Break Room, Client Waiting Room, Bathrooms and Conference room. This is one of about 8 single offices on entire floor. (Other Tenants are small Startups or Psychiatrist/Psychologists and it tends to be pretty quiet floor. Rent includes all utilities including Gas Heat, A/C, Elec & Wifi.