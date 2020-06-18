Rent Calculator
Home
/
Nantucket, MA
/
7 Pine Grove RD.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Pine Grove RD.
7 Pine Grove Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7 Pine Grove Ln, Nantucket, MA 02554
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 630; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID24214
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have any available units?
7 Pine Grove RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nantucket, MA
.
What amenities does 7 Pine Grove RD. have?
Some of 7 Pine Grove RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Pine Grove RD. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Pine Grove RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Pine Grove RD. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Pine Grove RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nantucket
.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Pine Grove RD. does offer parking.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Pine Grove RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have a pool?
No, 7 Pine Grove RD. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have accessible units?
No, 7 Pine Grove RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Pine Grove RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Pine Grove RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Pine Grove RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
