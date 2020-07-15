The Residences at Joans Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.



Nestled between quiet country woods and spacious farm fields is where you will find Joan’s Farm, a remarkable brand new apartment community with distinctive New England Charm. Wake up to a beautiful country vista right outside your window every morning. Enjoy the evening sunset while seated at one of our beautiful outdoor living areas. We invite you to tour our one or two bedroom apartment homes, come see firsthand the superior craftsmanship and detail that makes Joan’s Farm a one of a kind living experience. The Residence at Joan’s Farm is proud to be a Pet Friendly and Non-Smoking Community. Call today to schedule your tour and experience the difference in lifestyle that living at Joan’s Farm provides. Simply stated, you’re home with us!



Most Units INCLUDE a Garage!



As a thank you to our Veteran's and First Responders we offer $50.00 off your monthly rent.

