Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA 01876
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 4207 · Avail. Aug 14
$2,284
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1045 sqft
Unit 4206G · Avail. Sep 14
$2,375
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft
Unit 1426G · Avail. now
$2,546
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Joans Farm.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Nestled between quiet country woods and spacious farm fields is where you will find Joan’s Farm, a remarkable brand new apartment community with distinctive New England Charm. Wake up to a beautiful country vista right outside your window every morning. Enjoy the evening sunset while seated at one of our beautiful outdoor living areas. We invite you to tour our one or two bedroom apartment homes, come see firsthand the superior craftsmanship and detail that makes Joan’s Farm a one of a kind living experience. The Residence at Joan’s Farm is proud to be a Pet Friendly and Non-Smoking Community. Call today to schedule your tour and experience the difference in lifestyle that living at Joan’s Farm provides. Simply stated, you’re home with us!
Most Units INCLUDE a Garage!
As a thank you to our Veteran's and First Responders we offer $50.00 off your monthly rent. Please ask the Leasing Office for more i
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $750.00 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions apply for dogs