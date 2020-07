Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings. This community includes a clubhouse with a fitness center, package concierge system and outdoor pool.The apartments feature high-end finishes, including two-toned kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, glass tile backsplashes, luxury plank flooring in living areas and kitchens, washers and dryers, 9+ foot ceilings, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and dining areas in select floorplans.