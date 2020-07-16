2 Greenbriar Drive #101

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Spacious Condo with Parking, Heat/Hot Water Included and Swimming Pool - This first floor sun-drenched corner unit affords one level of living. Open concept dining/living room with sliders that opens to your 3 season sun-room and exits to a little garden oasis with parking right at your back door! Two generous bedrooms with a master walk-in closet. Granite countertops with deep stainless sink. Appliances include Kenmore gas stove, built in microwave with vent hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



Very well maintained, professionally managed complex with both offsite/onsite management team; amenities include swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and clubhouse. Heat, hot water, gas for cooking, snow removal, landscaping are all included.



First, Security and Brokers fee required.

NO SMOKING NO PETS



Please call or email broker at

zhall@rpmboston.com

zachary@dependablere.com

617-553-4717



To see our other available units please visit:

http://www.rpmboston.com/houses-rent or dependablere.com



(RLNE4868594)