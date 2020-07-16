All apartments in Middlesex County
2 Greenbriar Drive #101

2 Greenbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 Greenbriar Drive, Middlesex County, MA 01864

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious Condo with Parking, Heat/Hot Water Included and Swimming Pool - This first floor sun-drenched corner unit affords one level of living. Open concept dining/living room with sliders that opens to your 3 season sun-room and exits to a little garden oasis with parking right at your back door! Two generous bedrooms with a master walk-in closet. Granite countertops with deep stainless sink. Appliances include Kenmore gas stove, built in microwave with vent hood, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Very well maintained, professionally managed complex with both offsite/onsite management team; amenities include swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and clubhouse. Heat, hot water, gas for cooking, snow removal, landscaping are all included.

First, Security and Brokers fee required.
NO SMOKING NO PETS

Please call or email broker at
zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com
617-553-4717

To see our other available units please visit:
http://www.rpmboston.com/houses-rent or dependablere.com

(RLNE4868594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have any available units?
2 Greenbriar Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, MA.
What amenities does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have?
Some of 2 Greenbriar Drive #101's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Greenbriar Drive #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 offers parking.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 has a pool.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Greenbriar Drive #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
