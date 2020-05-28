All apartments in Middleborough Center
6 Howland Street - 2
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:10 AM

6 Howland Street - 2

6 Howland Street · (508) 269-5597
Location

6 Howland Street, Middleborough Center, MA 02346

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Peaceful quiet 2 bedroom in amazing private location. Completely re-modeled two bedroom unit in beautiful building. Great location less than 1 mile from commuter rail. Unit features beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, including glass top stove, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious layout with great natural light. Features two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, and living room! LED lighting. Locked exterior storage unit included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer in laundry room. Off street parking for two vehicles. First month rent plus security deposit equal to one month rent required to move in ($3,000 total). Tenant pays utilities. Call Dave 508 269 5597. One year lease required. Background check and credit check will be performed. NO DOGS allowed. Absolutely NO smoking. Cats are allowed. Available June 1st. Solo Tours are Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

