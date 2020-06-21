All apartments in Methuen Town
8 Washington Ct

8 Washington Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Washington Court, Methuen Town, MA 01844
Downtown Methuen

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PARKING - Property Id: 284405

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284405
Property Id 284405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Washington Ct have any available units?
8 Washington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Methuen Town, MA.
What amenities does 8 Washington Ct have?
Some of 8 Washington Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Washington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Washington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Washington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8 Washington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Methuen Town.
Does 8 Washington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8 Washington Ct does offer parking.
Does 8 Washington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Washington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Washington Ct have a pool?
No, 8 Washington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8 Washington Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Washington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Washington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Washington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Washington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Washington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
