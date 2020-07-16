All apartments in Melrose
Find more places like 54 Ferdinand St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melrose, MA
/
54 Ferdinand St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

54 Ferdinand St.

54 Ferdinand Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

54 Ferdinand Street, Melrose, MA 02176
Melrose Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! Stunning, brand new four bedroom apartment situated on two living levels in quaint Melrose. Building was JUST completely renovated to condo quality standards and amenities include central air, new hardwood floors, sprawling chef's kitchen with marble counters and high-end stainless appliances, laundry in unit, and off street parking included. Located on a private, dead end street in a family friendly neighborhood, this property is close enough to the city but offers a suburban, secluded feel. I-93, 95, and Route 1 are just minutes away for easy access to anything in the Metro Boston area. For city commuters, the Melrose Highlands commuter rail stop is only a 12 minute walk away. There is ample outdoor space and unit comes with use of a one car garage behind building. Unit has been certified deleaded and is available for an AUGUST 1ST move in, with some potential flexibility earlier/later. This is a rare opportunity to rent a homey-feeling condo in a GREAT area - take a look at the video today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Ferdinand St. have any available units?
54 Ferdinand St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melrose, MA.
What amenities does 54 Ferdinand St. have?
Some of 54 Ferdinand St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Ferdinand St. currently offering any rent specials?
54 Ferdinand St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Ferdinand St. pet-friendly?
No, 54 Ferdinand St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melrose.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. offer parking?
Yes, 54 Ferdinand St. offers parking.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Ferdinand St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. have a pool?
No, 54 Ferdinand St. does not have a pool.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. have accessible units?
No, 54 Ferdinand St. does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Ferdinand St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Ferdinand St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Ferdinand St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 54 Ferdinand St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave
Melrose, MA 02176
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl
Melrose, MA 02176
The Washingtons
102 Washington St
Melrose, MA 02176

Similar Pages

Melrose 1 BedroomsMelrose 2 Bedrooms
Melrose Apartments with GaragesMelrose Apartments with Gyms
Melrose Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MADanvers, MAWakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oak Grove Pine Banks

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity