54 Ferdinand St.

Welcome to your new home! Stunning, brand new four bedroom apartment situated on two living levels in quaint Melrose. Building was JUST completely renovated to condo quality standards and amenities include central air, new hardwood floors, sprawling chef's kitchen with marble counters and high-end stainless appliances, laundry in unit, and off street parking included. Located on a private, dead end street in a family friendly neighborhood, this property is close enough to the city but offers a suburban, secluded feel. I-93, 95, and Route 1 are just minutes away for easy access to anything in the Metro Boston area. For city commuters, the Melrose Highlands commuter rail stop is only a 12 minute walk away. There is ample outdoor space and unit comes with use of a one car garage behind building. Unit has been certified deleaded and is available for an AUGUST 1ST move in, with some potential flexibility earlier/later. This is a rare opportunity to rent a homey-feeling condo in a GREAT area - take a look at the video today!