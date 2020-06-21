All apartments in Melrose
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

12 West Wyoming Ave.

12 West Wyoming Avenue · (617) 792-6100
Location

12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA 02176
Wyoming

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom. Formal dining room has picture frame detailing & is ready for your art display. 1st floor complete with 2 beds & full bath with Jacuzzi tub, subway tile flooring & glass block tiles that create a soothing & natural light space. 2nd story offers two add'l rooms (one w/ walk-in closet) that feature arched window dormers & enormous 3/4 bath. Wood flooring throughout. Covered back deck for personal enjoyment, 2 dedicated pkg spaces, large storage unit & laundry in basement. Perfect fit for someone requiring 3+ beds, entertaining space & room for a home office. Bus & c. rail at doorstep & short jaunt to orange line. Rent includes heat & hot water. Great walk score of 88% means all area amenities are at your fingertips! **Photos from previous tenants**

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have any available units?
12 West Wyoming Ave. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have?
Some of 12 West Wyoming Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 West Wyoming Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12 West Wyoming Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 West Wyoming Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melrose.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. offer parking?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have a pool?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 West Wyoming Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 West Wyoming Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
