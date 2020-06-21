12 West Wyoming Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom. Formal dining room has picture frame detailing & is ready for your art display. 1st floor complete with 2 beds & full bath with Jacuzzi tub, subway tile flooring & glass block tiles that create a soothing & natural light space. 2nd story offers two add'l rooms (one w/ walk-in closet) that feature arched window dormers & enormous 3/4 bath. Wood flooring throughout. Covered back deck for personal enjoyment, 2 dedicated pkg spaces, large storage unit & laundry in basement. Perfect fit for someone requiring 3+ beds, entertaining space & room for a home office. Bus & c. rail at doorstep & short jaunt to orange line. Rent includes heat & hot water. Great walk score of 88% means all area amenities are at your fingertips! **Photos from previous tenants**



Terms: One year lease